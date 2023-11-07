Steph Curry scores 34 points, Warriors dominate offensive glass in 120-109 victory over Pistons View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Steph Curry scored 34 points and the Golden State Warriors dominated on the offensive glass in a 120-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Golden State had 17 offensive rebounds to Detroit’s seven and finished with a 26-10 advantage in second-chance points.

Klay Thompson and Chris Paul each added 17 points for the Warriors.

Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes each had 21 points for Detroit. Two-way player Stanley Umude added a career-high 15 points for the Pistons, who were missing six players due to illness and injury.

Detroit trailed by eight at halftime, but took an 80-74 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Umude late in the third quarter. Golden State went back ahead 83-82 on Dario Saric’s three-point play at the end of the period. The Warriors went 2 for 12 on 3-point attempts in the quarter.

Umude, who had scored two NBA points in six career games, added another 3-pointer and a three-point play to give the Pistons a 93-88 lead with 9:24 left.

Detroit was two back at 105-103 with 4:44 left, but Curry scored the next four points to make it a six-point game. Paul added a key baseline jumper with 1:26 left.

Curry scored 16 points in the first 7 1/2 minutes and finished the half with 20 as the Warriors built a 56-48 lead. Golden State had an 8-1 advantage in offensive rebounds, leading to a 15-2 edge in second-chance points.

