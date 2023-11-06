Pistons take on the Warriors on 4-game losing streak

Golden State Warriors (5-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -6; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to stop its four-game slide when the Pistons take on Golden State.

Detroit finished 17-65 overall with a 9-32 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Pistons averaged 110.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 118.5 last season.

Golden State finished 44-38 overall with an 11-30 record on the road last season. The Warriors gave up 117.1 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jaden Ivey: day to day (illness), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (calf), Isaiah Livers: out (ankle), Alec Burks: day to day (forearm), Monte Morris: out (quad).

Warriors: None listed.

By The Associated Press