New York hosts Los Angeles following Brunson’s 45-point game

By AP News

Los Angeles Clippers (3-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (2-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Los Angeles Clippers after Jalen Brunson scored 45 points in the New York Knicks’ 110-105 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

New York went 47-35 overall a season ago while going 23-18 at home. The Knicks shot 47.0% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Los Angeles went 44-38 overall with a 21-20 record on the road a season ago. The Clippers averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 45.5 in the paint, 16.0 off of turnovers and 12.9 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Knicks: RJ Barrett: day to day (knee).

Clippers: Terance Mann: out (ankle), Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

