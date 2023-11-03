Los Angeles visits Orlando following overtime win against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers (3-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Orlando Magic following the Lakers’ 130-125 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Orlando finished 34-48 overall with a 20-21 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Magic averaged 111.4 points per game last season, 50.0 in the paint, 17.5 off of turnovers and 12.7 on fast breaks.

Los Angeles finished 43-39 overall, 27-25 in Western Conference action and 20-21 on the road a season ago. The Lakers averaged 117.2 points per game last season, 54.5 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 16.6 on fast breaks.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 106-103 in the last matchup on Oct. 31.

INJURIES: Magic: Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Rui Hachimura: day to day (eye), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press