Golden State takes on Oklahoma City, aims for 4th straight road win

Golden State Warriors (4-1, second in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -1

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Warriors face Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City finished 40-42 overall, 25-27 in Western Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Thunder averaged 20.7 points off of turnovers, 13.9 second-chance points and 37.5 bench points last season.

Golden State went 44-38 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Warriors averaged 118.9 points per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.5% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Kenrich Williams: day to day (back).

Warriors: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press