Lakers face the Clippers in conference action

By AP News

Los Angeles Clippers (2-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-2, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -2.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Clippers play the Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference action Wednesday.

The Lakers went 43-39 overall, 27-25 in Western Conference play and 23-18 at home a season ago. The Lakers averaged 6.4 steals, 4.6 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Clippers finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Clippers shot 47.7% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Rui Hachimura: day to day (eye), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (knee), Cam Reddish: day to day (foot).

Clippers: Terance Mann: out (ankle), Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

