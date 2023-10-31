Clippers host the Magic in non-conference action

Orlando Magic (2-0, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-1, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -7.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Orlando square off in non-conference action.

Los Angeles finished 44-38 overall with a 23-18 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Clippers averaged 16.0 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second-chance points and 41.5 bench points last season.

Orlando went 34-48 overall, 20-32 in Eastern Conference play and 14-27 on the road a season ago. The Magic averaged 111.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.0 last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Terance Mann: out (ankle), Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Ivica Zubac: day to day (thigh), Norman Powell: day to day (foot).

Magic: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press