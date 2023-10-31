Clear
47.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Clippers host the Magic in non-conference action

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Orlando Magic (2-0, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-1, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -7.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Orlando square off in non-conference action.

Los Angeles finished 44-38 overall with a 23-18 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Clippers averaged 16.0 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second-chance points and 41.5 bench points last season.

Orlando went 34-48 overall, 20-32 in Eastern Conference play and 14-27 on the road a season ago. The Magic averaged 111.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.0 last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Terance Mann: out (ankle), Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Ivica Zubac: day to day (thigh), Norman Powell: day to day (foot).

Magic: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 