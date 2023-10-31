Clear
Sacramento visits Golden State after Curry’s 42-point outing

By AP News

Sacramento Kings (2-1, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (3-1, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State takes on the Sacramento Kings after Stephen Curry scored 42 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 130-102 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Golden State finished 44-38 overall and 7-9 in Pacific Division action last season. The Warriors averaged 7.2 steals, 3.9 blocks and 15.7 turnovers per game last season.

Sacramento finished 48-34 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Kings shot 49.4% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range last season.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Kings 122-114 in their last matchup on Oct. 28. Curry led the Warriors with 41 points, and De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 39 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (knee), Jonathan Kuminga: out (knee).

Kings: Trey Lyles: day to day (calf), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

