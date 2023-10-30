Clear
50 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Golden State visits New Orleans for conference showdown

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Golden State Warriors (2-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-0, second in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pelicans -2.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State plays New Orleans in Western Conference action Monday.

New Orleans went 42-40 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference action last season. The Pelicans averaged 114.4 points per game last season, 53.3 in the paint, 18.2 off of turnovers and 14.7 on fast breaks.

Golden State went 44-38 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Warriors averaged 118.9 points per game last season, 44.9 in the paint, 17.5 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (knee), Naji Marshall: out (knee), Jose Alvarado: out (ankle).

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 