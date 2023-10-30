Golden State visits New Orleans for conference showdown

Golden State Warriors (2-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-0, second in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pelicans -2.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State plays New Orleans in Western Conference action Monday.

New Orleans went 42-40 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference action last season. The Pelicans averaged 114.4 points per game last season, 53.3 in the paint, 18.2 off of turnovers and 14.7 on fast breaks.

Golden State went 44-38 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Warriors averaged 118.9 points per game last season, 44.9 in the paint, 17.5 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (knee), Naji Marshall: out (knee), Jose Alvarado: out (ankle).

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press