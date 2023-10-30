Clear
Los Angeles plays Orlando in non-conference matchup

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Orlando Magic (2-0, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1-2, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -2.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Orlando face off in non-conference action.

Los Angeles went 43-39 overall with a 23-18 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Lakers averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 13.5 second-chance points and 39.8 bench points last season.

Orlando finished 34-48 overall last season while going 14-27 on the road. The Magic averaged 111.4 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Cam Reddish: day to day (foot), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (knee).

Magic: Kevon Harris: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

