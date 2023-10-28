Clear
46 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Celtics honor Maine mass shooting victims with moment of silence, special jersey patch

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Heat Celtics Basketball

Celtics honor Maine mass shooting victims with moment of silence, special jersey patch

Photo Icon View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics acknowledged the victims of this week’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, before their home opener.

Boston players wore the warmups of their NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. The Celtics also donned a band on their jerseys in honor of the state as it recovers after a shooter killed 18 people and wounded 13 at a bowling alley and a bar there.

The jersey band simply read “Maine” and was placed above their Vistaprint-sponsored logo patch.

Fans also observed a pregame moment of silence while a green and white image of the outline of the state was displayed on the jumbotron.

The shooting suspect was found dead Friday after a two-day search.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 