Sacramento and Golden State meet in conference matchup

Golden State Warriors (0-1, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (1-0, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -1

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State plays Sacramento in Western Conference action Friday.

Sacramento went 48-34 overall, 9-7 in Pacific Division games and 23-18 at home last season. The Kings averaged 120.7 points per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 36.9% from behind the arc last season.

Golden State finished 44-38 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Warriors averaged 118.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 117.1 last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), Jalen Slawson: out (illness).

Warriors: Draymond Green: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press