Utah plays conference rival Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays Utah in Western Conference action Friday.

Utah went 37-45 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play last season. The Jazz averaged 117.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 118.0 last season.

Los Angeles finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Clippers gave up 113.1 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Clippers: Terance Mann: out (ankle), Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad/tendinopathy).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press