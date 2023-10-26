Cloudy
57.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Utah plays conference rival Los Angeles

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays Utah in Western Conference action Friday.

Utah went 37-45 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play last season. The Jazz averaged 117.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 118.0 last season.

Los Angeles finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Clippers gave up 113.1 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Clippers: Terance Mann: out (ankle), Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad/tendinopathy).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 