Clear
57 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Phoenix travels to Los Angeles for conference matchup

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Phoenix Suns (1-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-1, in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Phoenix square off.

Los Angeles finished 43-39 overall and 6-10 in Pacific Division action last season. The Lakers averaged 117.2 points per game last season, 54.5 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 16.6 on fast breaks.

Phoenix finished 45-37 overall, 9-7 in Pacific Division action and 17-24 on the road a season ago. The Suns averaged 27.3 assists per game on 42.1 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (knee).

Suns: Bradley Beal: out (back), Damion Lee: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 