Phoenix travels to Los Angeles for conference matchup

Phoenix Suns (1-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-1, in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Phoenix square off.

Los Angeles finished 43-39 overall and 6-10 in Pacific Division action last season. The Lakers averaged 117.2 points per game last season, 54.5 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 16.6 on fast breaks.

Phoenix finished 45-37 overall, 9-7 in Pacific Division action and 17-24 on the road a season ago. The Suns averaged 27.3 assists per game on 42.1 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (knee).

Suns: Bradley Beal: out (back), Damion Lee: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press