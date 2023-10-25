Jokic has 29 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists as Nuggets get championship rings, season-opening win

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets raised their championship banner on Tuesday night, then dropped the hammer on the Los Angeles Lakers with a 119-107 victory fueled by Nikola Jokic’s triple-double.

Jokic had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the NBA’s season opener. Jamal Murray added 21 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 20, Aaron Gordon had 15 and Michael Porter Jr. had 12.

All of LA’s starters also scored in double figures, led by LeBron James’ 21 points in 29 minutes — his playing time is being monitored at the start of his 21st season.

Taurean Prince scored 18 points his debut for the Lakers, his fifth team in nine seasons, Anthony Davis had 17 points, Austin Reaves 14 and D’Angelo Russell 11.

SUNS 108, WARRIORS 104

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Devin Booker scored a go-ahead layup with 4:51 remaining followed by a 3-pointer on the way to 32 points, and Phoenix beat Golden State in a back-and-forth season opener for the Pacific Division powerhouses.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points to lead the Warriors, Klay Thompson had 15 and Chris Paul 14 in his regular-season debut with the team.

Kevin Durant in his first game in front of Bay Area fans since leaving Golden State after the 2019 NBA Finals, had 18 points, Josh Okogie scored 17, and Jusuf Nurkic had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

By The Associated Press