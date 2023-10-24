Mostly Clear
60.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Los Angeles hosts Portland for season opener

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -9.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers start the season at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Los Angeles went 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference action last season. The Clippers averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 18.7 from the free throw line and 38.1 from 3-point range.

Portland went 33-49 overall and 23-29 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 117.4 points per game while committing 20.0 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Trail Blazers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 