Los Angeles hosts Portland for season opener

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -9.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers start the season at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Los Angeles went 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference action last season. The Clippers averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 18.7 from the free throw line and 38.1 from 3-point range.

Portland went 33-49 overall and 23-29 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 117.4 points per game while committing 20.0 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Trail Blazers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press