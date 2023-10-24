Jazz host the Kings for season opener

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz open the season at home against the Sacramento Kings.

Utah went 37-45 overall, 24-28 in Western Conference play and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Jazz averaged 117.1 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 35.3% from behind the arc last season.

Sacramento finished 48-34 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Kings allowed opponents to score 118.1 points per game and shoot 49.2% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press