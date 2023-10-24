Partly Cloudy
60.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Jazz host the Kings for season opener

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz open the season at home against the Sacramento Kings.

Utah went 37-45 overall, 24-28 in Western Conference play and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Jazz averaged 117.1 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 35.3% from behind the arc last season.

Sacramento finished 48-34 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Kings allowed opponents to score 118.1 points per game and shoot 49.2% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 