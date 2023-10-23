Nuggets begin season at home against the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

Denver; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -4.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener.

Denver went 53-29 overall and 34-18 in Western Conference action last season. The Nuggets averaged 115.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.5 last season.

Los Angeles went 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Lakers averaged 6.4 steals, 4.6 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

Lakers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press