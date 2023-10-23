Mostly Cloudy
Golden State starts 2023-24 season at home against Phoenix

By AP News

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -1; over/under is 232

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Phoenix Suns in the season opener.

Golden State finished 44-38 overall, 7-9 in Pacific Division play and 33-8 at home a season ago. The Warriors allowed opponents to score 117.1 points per game and shoot 46.9% from the field last season.

Phoenix went 45-37 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division action during the 2022-23 season. The Suns averaged 113.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.6 last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: None listed.

Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

