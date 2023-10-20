Health of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is key to the Clippers’ bid for an NBA title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Last season: 44-38. Lost in five games to Phoenix in first round of the playoffs.

Coach: Tyronn Lue (4th season with Clippers, 133-103 ; 8th season overall, 261-180).

What to expect: The Clippers have talent, size, athleticism, experience, and versatility. What they desperately need is what one of the league’s highest payrolls can’t buy: a healthy roster. Adding Russell Westbrook, Mason Plumlee and Bones Hyland last season filled holes and gives the team so much depth that playing time will be hard to come by. Lue, a respected tactician, will have to juggle players eager for minutes without letting it affect chemistry. Westbrook, a former NBA MVP, came over from the Lakers and helped speed up the offense, while his hard-charging ways energized the team. “Kawhi and PG are more silent leaders and Russ is more outgoing,” Lue said. “You mix those three guys together, you have great leadership.” The Clippers head into their final season at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, which they share with the Lakers and NHL’s Kings, before moving to Inglewood and their new Intuit Dome in 2024-25.

Departures: G Eric Gordon.

Additions: F Kenyon Martin Jr., F Kobe Brown.

Players to watch: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The two stars must stay healthy for the Clippers to have a chance at a deep playoff run, something that hasn’t happened during their era. Leonard was limited to 52 games last season and two postseason appearances before going down with a knee injury. “The last two years have been unfortunate for me,” Leonard said. “I got hurt, tore my ACL, then at the end of the year tore my meniscus. I’m a two-way player, play hard, so injuries are going to come up.” George played in 56 games last season. This may be their last chance to win a title together. Both Leonard and George are eligible for extensions and the Clippers will have to decide whether it’s worth keeping the injury-prone duo together. “That’s how we can help ourselves, just stay healthy throughout the whole course of the year, and putting it all together when it comes to playoff time,” George said.

Season opener: Oct. 25 vs. Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena.

FanDuel NBA title odds: +2700.

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer