Astros, Rockets acquire AT&T SportsNet Southwest, form new network

By AP News
HOUSTON (AP) — Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros and the NBA’s Houston Rockets announced on Friday that they acquired AT&T SportsNet Southwest from Warner Bros. Discovery and will form their own network.

Space City Home Network launches on Tuesday and will be a joint venture of the two franchises. The teams say the move will be seamless for fans, who will be able to watch games on the same channels they used previously.

The Astros and the Rockets are the latest franchises to seek alternatives for the struggling regional sports network model.

The first live game broadcast on the network will be a Rockets preseason opener against Indiana on Oct. 10. The new network expects to broadcast about 220 games per season, along with regional high school and college content.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

