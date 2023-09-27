Damian Lillard is being traded from the Trail Blazers to the Bucks, AP source says, ending long saga

Damian Lillard is being traded by Portland to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday, a deal that ends a three-month saga surrounding his wish to be moved elsewhere with hopes of winning an NBA title and ending his 11-year run with the Trail Blazers.

The seven-time All-Star — a player so elite that he was selected to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team — goes from the Trail Blazers to the Bucks in a three-team deal that sends Jrue Holiday from the Bucks to Portland, Deandre Ayton from Phoenix to Portland and Jusuf Nurkic from the Blazers to the Suns, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because none of the involved teams had announced the agreement.

As with all trades, it cannot be finalized until NBA attorneys review the terms and approve the deal.

It became known on July 1 that Lillard asked the Trail Blazers for a trade, which he was long speculated to be considering given his desire to play for a contender and Portland not seeming to rate much of a chance to vie for a championship with its current roster.

He wanted to go to Miami and made that clear. Portland decided not to accommodate that request, and instead, it’s the Bucks who now have an incredibly strong 1-2 punch of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo heading into the new season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer