Los Angeles faces Seattle following Clarendon’s 30-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (16-23, 8-11 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (11-27, 8-11 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Seattle Storm after Layshia Clarendon scored 30 points in the Sparks’ 96-89 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Storm’s record in Western Conference games is 8-11. Seattle has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sparks are 8-11 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles allows 80.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Storm defeated the Sparks 72-61 in their last matchup on Sept. 1. Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 25 points, and Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyd is scoring 24.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Storm. Ezi Magbegor is averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Jordin Canada is averaging 13.3 points, six assists and 2.2 steals for the Sparks. Azura Stevens is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Sparks: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out for season (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press