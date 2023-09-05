Connecticut and Los Angeles meet in battle of top defenses

Los Angeles Sparks (16-21, 8-11 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (25-12, 13-5 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sun -7.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: The WNBA’s top two defenses square off in a meeting between the Connecticut Sun and the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sun are 11-6 in home games. Connecticut averages 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Sparks are 6-11 in road games. Los Angeles is fifth in the WNBA scoring 36.5 points per game in the paint led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 10.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Aug. 27 the Sun won 83-68 led by 17 points from Alyssa Thomas, while Azura Stevens scored 17 points for the Sparks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 15.6 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Connecticut.

Ogwumike is averaging 19.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Karlie Samuelson is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Sparks: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: out (return to play protocols).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out for season (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press