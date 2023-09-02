Sparks take on the Mystics on 3-game losing streak

Washington Mystics (17-19, 8-10 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (15-21, 8-11 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to stop its three-game skid when the Sparks play Washington.

The Sparks have gone 9-10 in home games. Los Angeles has a 7-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mystics are 5-12 on the road. Washington has a 4-11 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sparks won 91-83 in the last matchup on Aug. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Azura Stevens is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 assists for the Mystics. Brittney Sykes is averaging 18.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 79.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out for season (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Mystics: Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press