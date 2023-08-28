Los Angeles hosts Chicago after Williams’ 23-point showing

Chicago Sky (14-21, 3-14 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (15-19, 8-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Los Angeles Sparks after Elizabeth Williams scored 23 points in the Sky’s 90-85 victory over the Seattle Storm.

The Sparks are 9-8 in home games. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference with 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 10.8.

The Sky are 8-9 on the road. Chicago has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sky won the last meeting 86-78 on July 1. Alanna Smith scored 18 points to help lead the Sky to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is averaging 19.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Azura Stevens is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Courtney Williams is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Sky. Marina Mabrey is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 85.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press