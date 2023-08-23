Los Angeles takes on Phoenix, aims for 5th straight victory

Phoenix Mercury (9-23, 2-13 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (13-18, 7-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sparks -10.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles comes into a matchup with Phoenix as winners of four games in a row.

The Sparks are 7-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 10.8.

The Mercury are 2-13 in Western Conference play. Phoenix ranks sixth in the WNBA with 19.3 assists per game led by Sug Sutton averaging 4.4.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Mercury won the last meeting 78-72 on July 9, with Brittney Griner scoring 29 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is averaging 19.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Jordin Canada is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Griner is averaging 17.9 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press