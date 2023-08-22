Phoenix faces Los Angeles, seeks to end 3-game slide

Phoenix Mercury (9-23, 2-13 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (13-18, 7-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix is looking to break its three-game skid with a win against Los Angeles.

The Sparks’ record in Western Conference play is 7-10. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 81.0 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Mercury have gone 2-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference with 19.3 assists per game led by Sug Sutton averaging 4.4.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Mercury won the last matchup 78-72 on July 9. Brittney Griner scored 29 points to help lead the Mercury to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dearica Hamby is averaging 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sparks. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Griner is averaging 17.9 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press