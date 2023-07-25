Los Angeles takes on Indiana, seeks to break 8-game skid

Indiana Fever (6-16, 4-9 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (7-15, 6-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE : Sparks -4.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to stop its eight-game losing streak when the Sparks take on Indiana.

The Sparks are 5-6 in home games. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the WNBA giving up 82.5 points per game while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Fever have gone 5-9 away from home. Indiana ranks fourth in the WNBA scoring 38.7 points per game in the paint led by Aliyah Boston averaging 10.7.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Jordin Canada is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

NaLyssa Smith is averaging 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 14.8 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 77.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Fever: 1-9, averaging 81.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.8 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press