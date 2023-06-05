Cloudy
Los Angeles visits Seattle following Loyd’s 37-point outing

By AP News

Los Angeles Sparks (3-2, 3-2 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (0-4, 0-3 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle plays the Los Angeles Sparks after Jewell Loyd scored 37 points in the Seattle Storm’s 92-85 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Seattle went 13-5 at home and 10-8 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Storm shot 44.2% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

Los Angeles finished 6-12 in Western Conference play and 13-23 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Sparks averaged 79.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 86.6 last season.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Sparks: Azura Stevens: out (back), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

