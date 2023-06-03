Clear
Loyd leads Seattle against Los Angeles after 26-point showing

By AP News

Seattle Storm (0-3, 0-2 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (1-2, 2-2 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle faces the Los Angeles Sparks after Jewell Loyd scored 26 points in the Storm’s 86-78 loss to the New York Liberty.

Los Angeles went 7-11 at home and 6-12 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Sparks gave up 86.6 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

Seattle went 22-14 overall and 10-8 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Storm averaged 82.5 points per game last season, 12.4 from the free throw line and 27.9 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Sparks: Azura Stevens: out (back), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Storm: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

