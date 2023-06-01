Clear
Phoenix hosts Los Angeles after Taurasi’s 23-point game

By AP News

Los Angeles Sparks (1-2, 1-2 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (1-2, 1-1 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Los Angeles Sparks after Diana Taurasi scored 23 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 90-81 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

Phoenix went 15-21 overall and 7-11 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Mercury shot 42.9% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

Los Angeles went 13-23 overall last season while going 6-12 in Western Conference action. The Sparks allowed opponents to score 86.6 points per game and shoot 46.7% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal), Shey Peddy: out (achilles).

Sparks: Azura Stevens: out (back), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

