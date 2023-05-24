Mostly Clear
Las Vegas visits Los Angeles after Young’s 23-point performance

By AP News

Las Vegas Aces (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas visits the Los Angeles Sparks after Jackie Young scored 23 points in the Aces’ 105-64 victory over the Seattle Storm.

Los Angeles went 6-12 in Western Conference play and 7-11 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Sparks shot 44.6% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

Las Vegas went 26-10 overall and 15-3 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Aces gave up 84.1 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: Azura Stevens: out (back), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

