Los Angeles hosts Phoenix in season opener

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles; Friday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Sparks begin the season at home against the Phoenix Mercury.

Los Angeles went 6-12 in Western Conference games and 7-11 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Sparks averaged 79.4 points per game last season, 39.5 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

Phoenix finished 15-21 overall last season while going 7-11 in Western Conference play. The Mercury averaged 81.1 points per game last season, 33.2 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Mercury: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press