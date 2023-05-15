Davis and the Lakers visit Denver to start Western Conference finals

Los Angeles Lakers (43-39, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (53-29, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Nuggets -5.5; over/under is 222.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Nuggets host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the Western Conference finals. Denver and Los Angeles tied the regular season series 2-2. The Nuggets won the last regular season matchup 122-109 on Jan. 10. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 34 points, and Russell Westbrook led the Lakers with 25 points.

The Nuggets are 34-18 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 55.0 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 18.5.

The Lakers are 27-25 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is 19-19 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is shooting 63.2% and averaging 24.5 points for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Anthony Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 23.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Lakers: Mo Bamba: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press