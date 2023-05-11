Los Angeles tries to finish off series in game 6

Golden State Warriors (44-38, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (43-39, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -2; over/under is 223.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Lakers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers look to clinch the Western Conference second round over the Golden State Warriors in game six. The Warriors won the last meeting 121-106 on May 11 led by 27 points from Stephen Curry, while LeBron James scored 25 points for the Lakers.

The Lakers are 6-10 in division play. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 54.5 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 15.8.

The Warriors are 7-9 against the rest of the division. Golden State ranks eighth in the NBA with 44.6 rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 9.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 109.9 points, 47.0 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 114.0 points, 47.7 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

Warriors: Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: out (toe), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press