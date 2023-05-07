Lakers take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (44-38, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (43-39, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -3.5; over/under is 228

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Lakers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 127-97 in the last meeting. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 25 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points.

The Lakers are 27-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA with 45.7 rebounds led by Davis averaging 12.5.

The Warriors are 7-9 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Curry is scoring 29.4 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 21.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 114.5 points, 48.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 47.1 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

Warriors: Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: out (toe), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press