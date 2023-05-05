Warriors, Lakers tied 1-1 heading into game 3

Golden State Warriors (44-38, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (43-39, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -3; over/under is 227

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors visit the Los Angeles Lakers for game three of the Western Conference second round with the series tied 1-1. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 127-100 in the last matchup. Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 30 points, and LeBron James led the Lakers with 23 points.

The Lakers are 27-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 18-32 against opponents over .500.

The Warriors are 30-22 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State averages 118.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Lakers. James is averaging 23 points, 9.7 rebounds and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kevon Looney is averaging 7.1 points, 15.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 30.9 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, 49.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 120.7 points, 48.7 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

Warriors: Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: out (toe), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press