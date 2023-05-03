Los Angeles visits Golden State with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Lakers (43-39, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (44-38, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Warriors -5; over/under is 227.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Lakers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Lakers won the last matchup 117-112 on May 3 led by 30 points from Anthony Davis, while Stephen Curry scored 27 points for the Warriors.

The Warriors have gone 30-22 against Western Conference teams. Golden State averages 118.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Lakers are 6-10 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles is 8-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LeBron James is scoring 28.9 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 119.9 points, 47.9 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 115.7 points, 49.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: out (toe), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist).

Lakers: Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press