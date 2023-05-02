Cloudy
LA Sparks part ways with team president Vanessa Shay

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks are parting ways with team president Vanessa Shay after nearly a year on the job.

Shay, who was in charge of business operations, was hired last May. Her departure was “mutually agreed” upon, the team said Tuesday.

Shay previously was chief revenue officer for the NWSL’s San Diego Wave and before that was vice president of global partnerships at AEG Worldwide for 13 years.

Karen Bryant was hired in January as general manager and chief administrative officer overseeing basketball and business operations.

Sparks managing partner Eric Holman thanked Shay for guiding the team “through an important transition.”

The Sparks open the regular season at home May 19 against Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury.

