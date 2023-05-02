Islanders head into offseason stinging from playoff loss View Photo

Anders Lee and the New York Islanders are still dealing with the stinging disappointment of being knocked out of the playoffs by Carolina. New York had three one-goal losses, including the series-ending Game 6, and an anemic power play that went 1 for 18 after converting on 15.8% of their chances during the season. The team has seven pending free agents and six more entering the final year of their contracts. That means president and general manager Lou Lamoriello will have some big decisions to make in the offseason.

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer