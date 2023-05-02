Cloudy
Islanders head into offseason stinging from playoff loss

By AP News
New York Islanders, including Zach Parise (11), Kyle Palmieri (21), and Brock Nelson (29), react to an overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. The Hurricanes won 2-1, taking the series. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Anders Lee and the New York Islanders are still dealing with the stinging disappointment of being knocked out of the playoffs by Carolina. New York had three one-goal losses, including the series-ending Game 6, and an anemic power play that went 1 for 18 after converting on 15.8% of their chances during the season. The team has seven pending free agents and six more entering the final year of their contracts. That means president and general manager Lou Lamoriello will have some big decisions to make in the offseason.

By VIN A. CHERWOO
AP Sports Writer

