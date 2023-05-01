Curry and the Warriors host Los Angeles to start second round

Los Angeles Lakers (43-39, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (44-38, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Warriors -4.5; over/under is 227.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Warriors host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers in game one of the Western Conference second round. Los Angeles went 3-1 against Golden State during the regular season. The Lakers won the last regular season matchup 113-105 on March 5. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 39 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points.

The Warriors have gone 30-22 against Western Conference teams. Golden State has a 21-21 record against teams over .500.

The Lakers are 6-10 against division opponents. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the league scoring 54.5 points per game in the paint led by Davis averaging 15.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

D’Angelo Russell is shooting 47.0% and averaging 17.8 points for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 122.3 points, 48.4 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 117.5 points, 48.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 7.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: out (toe), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist).

Lakers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press