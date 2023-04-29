Sacramento, Golden State set for game 7 matchup

Golden State Warriors (44-38, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (48-34, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Kings -1; over/under is 229

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors visit the Sacramento Kings in game seven of the Western Conference first round. The Kings defeated the Warriors 118-99 in the last matchup. Malik Monk led the Kings with 28 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 29 points.

The Kings are 32-20 in conference play. Sacramento has an 18-23 record against teams over .500.

The Warriors are 7-9 against the rest of their division. Golden State averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Barnes is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 24.0 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 29.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 112.8 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 121.3 points, 48.6 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Matthew Dellavedova: out (finger).

Warriors: Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: day to day (toe), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press