Suns take on the Lakers, seek 8th straight victory

Phoenix Suns (45-35, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (41-39, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Suns take on Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 25-25 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 116.7 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Suns have gone 30-20 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix averages 113.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Lakers defeated the Suns 122-111 in their last meeting on March 23. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 27 points, and Devin Booker led the Suns with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 56.7% and averaging 26.3 points for the Lakers. Malik Beasley is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns. Booker is averaging 28.4 points and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 116.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (foot), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (foot), LeBron James: day to day (foot).

Suns: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press