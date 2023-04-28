Curry and the Warriors look to clinch series against Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (48-34, third in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (44-38, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Warriors -7; over/under is 234.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Warriors lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Sacramento Kings in game six. The Warriors won the last meeting 123-116 on April 27 led by 31 points from Stephen Curry, while De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points for the Kings.

The Warriors are 30-22 in Western Conference games. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 29.8 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.8.

The Kings have gone 32-20 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 19-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 12.3 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 124.4 points, 48.9 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 114.4 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: day to day (toe), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist).

Kings: Matthew Dellavedova: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press