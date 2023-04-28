Davis and the Lakers look to clinch series against Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies (51-31, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (43-39, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -4.5; over/under is 219.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Lakers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Memphis Grizzlies in game six. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 116-99 on April 26 led by 33 points from Desmond Bane, while Anthony Davis scored 31 points for the Lakers.

The Lakers have gone 27-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has an 18-32 record against teams over .500.

The Grizzlies are 30-22 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis scores 116.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 25.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is shooting 45.1% and averaging 18.8 points for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 48.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 113.7 points, 46.6 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Dennis Schroder: day to day (achilles), LeBron James: day to day (foot), Anthony Davis: day to day (foot).

Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out for season (achilles), Jake LaRavia: out (calf), Luke Kennard: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press