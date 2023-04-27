Leonard has meniscus tear, will be ready for next season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has a meniscus tear in his right knee, although his surgically repaired right ACL is intact.

The team had said Leonard sustained a right knee sprain after playing in the first two games of the Clippers’ first-round loss to Phoenix, but didn’t provide further details.

He had an MRI in Los Angeles after Game 2, which showed the tear, according to Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations.

“Regardless of the treatment, Kawhi will be ready for next year,” Frank said Thursday.

The team has yet to decide on a course of treatment, he said. Rest or surgery are among the wide range of treatments for the common knee injury.

Leonard missed all of last season while recovering from ACL surgery. Frank said his ACL is “firmly intact.”

The Clippers were eliminated in five games against the Suns.

Paul George wasn’t able to play in the series because of a right knee sprain he suffered on March 21. If the Clippers had advanced to the Western Conference semifinals, he would have played, Frank said.

“He was pushing all limits and boundaries to be able to play,” Frank said.

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer