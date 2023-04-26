Clear
69.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Young’s long 3 lifts Hawks to 119-117 win over Celtics

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, center, drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and center Al Horford (42) during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Young’s long 3 lifts Hawks to 119-117 win over Celtics

Photo Icon View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — Trae Young had 38 points and drained a go-ahead 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key with 2.8 seconds left to help the Atlanta Hawks cap a late comeback and beat the Boston Celtics 119-117. The victory trims Boston’s lead in the first-round playoff series to 3-2 and sends the teams back to Atlanta for Game 6 on Thursday.  John Collins added 22 points for Atlanta, who played without Dejounte Murray, who was suspended for one game for bumping official Gediminas Petraitis with his chest while walking off the court after the end of Game 4. Jaylen Brown scored 35 points and Jayson Tatum added 19 for the Celtics, who were outscored 37-25 in the fourth quarter.

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 