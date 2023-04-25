Sacramento, Golden State square off with series tied 2-2

Golden State Warriors (44-38, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (48-34, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Kings -4; over/under is 233

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Golden State Warriors in game five of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 2-2. The Warriors defeated the Kings 126-125 in the last meeting. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 32 points, and De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 38 points.

The Kings are 9-7 against division opponents. Sacramento ranks third in the Western Conference with 27.3 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 7.3.

The Warriors are 7-9 against Pacific Division teams. Golden State is second in the NBA scoring 118.9 points per game while shooting 47.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Barnes is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Kings. Fox is averaging 23.8 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 20.3 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 116.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 124.1 points, 48.7 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (finger), Matthew Dellavedova: out (finger).

Warriors: Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press