Los Angeles hosts Memphis with 2-1 series lead

Memphis Grizzlies (51-31, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (43-39, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -4.5; over/under is 221

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Lakers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Lakers won the last meeting 111-101 on April 23 led by 31 points from Anthony Davis, while Ja Morant scored 45 points for the Grizzlies.

The Lakers are 27-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference with 16.6 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 6.1.

The Grizzlies have gone 30-22 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is eighth in the NBA scoring 116.9 points per game while shooting 47.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Lakers. James is averaging 25.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Luke Kennard is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 121.2 points, 48.0 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 115.0 points, 46.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: None listed.

Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out for season (achilles), Jake LaRavia: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press